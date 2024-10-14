Video Games

Indie strategy games thrive as Hooded Horse reports 4.5 million sales in twelve months

Manor Lords and Against the Storm leading the charge

Hooded Horse is one of the foremost publishers in the indie strategy game space and has made a name by supporting fantastic projects like Manor Lords and Against the Storm – and that effort is bearing fruit. According to the publisher, it was able to sell over 4.5 million game copies, which only counts base game sales and doesn’t include any DLC.

Naturally, the phenomenal Early Access launch of Manor Lords has contributed to this number in a big way – around 2.5 million of those sales come from Slavic Magic’s medieval city-builder.

In terms of lifetime sales, roguelike city-builder Against the Storm ranks second with more than 1.2 million copies sold, followed by Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic with 600,000 sales. Ant RTS Empires of the Undergrowth sold 450,000 copies so far, while turn-based strategy title Old World managed a respectable 350,000 sales. 

Norland, which attempts a fusion of RimWorld and Crusader Kings, sold 300,000 copies since its Early Access launch this year, while the hardcore grand strategy game Terra Invicta sits on 250,000 sales. Cataclismo, Nebulous: Fleet Command, and Clanfolk all claim over 150,000 sold copies, while turn-based tactics title Xenonauts 2 cracked 100,000 sales since its start into Early Access.

With Hooded Horse already sporting a full launch calendar for next year and many of its games being supported by updates and DLC to further incentivize long term sales, the publisher is in a great position at the moment.

This is supported by the reported number of Steam Wishlists upcoming Hooded Horse games are found on: In the last twelve months Hooded Horse games were added to Wishlists over 9.5 million times, making for a current total of 13 million Wishlists. 

The success of Manor Lords, which was the most-wishlisted game on Steam ahead of launch, is a clear indicator for this metric being more than just eye candy.

Among the highly-anticipated titles in Hooded Horse’s catalog of upcoming games are Menace, the follow-up to Battle Brothers, city-builder Nova Roma, and The Expanse-inspired RTS Falling Frontier.

