Horizon MMO among several games reportedly canceled at NCSoft
South Korean developer NCSoft, known for MMOs like Throne & Liberty, is said to have canceled several projects in development. According to Korean outlet MTN, the studio halted work on three projects, codenamed Pantera, H, and J.
Pantera seems to be connected to NCSoft’s iconic Lineage franchise, while Project H has been identified as Project Skyline by Korean media – a MMO using Sony’s Horizon IP.
Thanks to resumes of ex-NCSoft employees as well as old job listings, it’s known that the game was being developed in Unreal Engine 5 for PC and mobile. Early work on the title seemed to have begun in 2021 with over a hundred people working on the title in 2023.
Late in 2023, Sony signed a partnership agreement with NCSoft, similar to the one it signed with Stellar Blade developer Shift Up. Given the similar timing, Sony might have expected the MMO to be ready in 2024.
Back then, Sony’s departing president Jim Ryan commented that the partnership with NCSoft “advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience.” A MMO for PC and mobile would have fit the bill.
NCSoft is not doing very well financially at the moment with leadership having informed staff that 2025 is a make-or-break year for the company.
It’s worth noting that this is a completely separate project from the Horizon online game that’s in development at Guerilla Games.
Sony has been culling its own live-service game pipeline recently with a God of War game being among the latest victims.