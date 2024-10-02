Horizon Zero Dawn mysteriously vanishes from the Epic Games Store
During last month’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Sony revealed a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, bringing it up to the visual standard introduced in Horizon Forbidden West. The remaster is set to be released later this month on PS5 and PC, but curiously, the game has up and disappeared from one storefront on PC.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed this week that Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition had been removed from sale on the Epic Games Store, weeks before the remaster is set to be released on the store. No reason has been given publicly, and Epic Games, Sony, and Guerilla Games have not commented on its removal at the time of publishing.
The most likely reason for this is to cut down on confusion ahead of the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, which is expected to replace the Complete Edition on PC. Existing Epic Games Store owners of the game will be able to upgrade to the Remastered version when it launches later this month at a cost of $10 USD.
Steam and PS5 users will be able to upgrade for the same price, too, with PlayStation users able to upgrade from the base game, the existing Complete Edition, or the Play At Home version given out to players for free during COVID. Copies redeemed through PlayStation Plus won’t be included, though.
The removal of the game from the Epic Games Store comes shortly after another curious storefront decision from Sony, after the company doubled the price of Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4 and PS5. The game previously sold for $20 on the PlayStation Store as part of the PlayStation Hits line, but now costs $40 digitally, the only game in the PS Hits line to cost that much.
It also comes after reports from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier that the next Horizon game is a live-service game, with the next single-player game said to be “a ways off.”
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is set to launch on PS5 and PC via EGS, GOG, and Steam on October 31, 2025.