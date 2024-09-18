Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered leaked for PC and PS5
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is in the works for PC and PS5, according to a description on the website of rating board ESRB, which leaked the existence of the game ahead of any official announcement (first spotted by Twisted Voxel).
Guerilla Games’ action game first was released on PS4 in 2017 and came to PC in 2020, so it’s not exactly a dated title – but that hasn’t stopped Sony from ordering remasters and remakes of some of its biggest recent titles, such as The Last of Us, despite the changes between the new and old versions being on the thin side.
Like the original game, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be rated appropriate for teens with references to drugs, swear words, mild sexual themes, violence, and blood. Its description isn’t hinting at any major surprises, calling it an “action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world.”
Horizon Zero Dawn sold over 2.6 million copies in its first two weeks on the PS4 and around 2.4 million units in its first two years on PC. By April 2023, the game had sold over 24.3 million units overall, according to Sony. One expansion for the game, The Frozen Wilds, further expands on Aloy’s adventures in a new region of the world.
It won several awards after its release, including Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing at the 70th Writers Guild of America Awards. It was nominated in six categories at The Game Awards 2017, including Game of the Year, but didn’t manage to clinch a single win – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the prestigious trophy in the most important class.
Since no official information is to be had yet, we don’t know which new features or upgrades the Remastered edition will bring to the game, nor do we know if The Frozen Wilds and other DLC will be included in the offering.