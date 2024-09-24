Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real and you can get an inexpensive PS5, PC upgrade if you own the original
The long-rumored Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PS5 and PC is happening – and soon. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered launches on October 31, 2024, for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Sony, Guerrilla, and Nixxes announced the remaster during the September 2024 State of Play and briefly outlined what’s new in the remastered game from 2016. Chief among the new features is 10 hours of re-recorded motion capture for dialogue that puts Zero Dawn on par with Horizon Forbidden West. The original’s motion capture was pretty rough, so that’s a bigger feature than it might initially seem.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will also boast improved graphics all around, so it more closely resembles Horizon Forbidden West. Mark Cerny popped up after the announcement with another PS5 Pro sizzle reel, and Zero Dawn was not one of the included games getting a fancy PS5 Pro upgrade. It does, however, have native PS5 Pro support, which means better framerates and support for higher resolutions. Sony didn’t say what you can expect on the base PS5, though it will include things such as Tempest Audio support that weren’t possible on the PS4.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will cost $49.99 and it's the complete edition that includes Zero Dawn's expansion. If you already own the game on PS4 or the existing PC version, you can pay $9.99 to upgrade that edition instead.