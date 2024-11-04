HoYoverse files trademark for Petit Planet
HoYoverse has filed a new video game trademark for Petit Planet on October 31, 2024, which is currently awaiting approval in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Petit Planet may not necessarily be another previously unknown game in the studio’s pipeline, though – it could be the new name of Astaweave Haven, which is rumored to be HoYoverse’s take on Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. The Astaweave Haven trademark was filed and approved earlier this year and the Chinese government cleared the game for release as well, marking it out to be the next HoYoverse game to be released.
However, it appears that previously created social media accounts for Astaweave Haven have been rebranded to Petit Planet coinciding with the new trademark being filed, giving rise to the speculation about a rebranding of the upcoming title.
It’s not unheard of for developers to create diversions around upcoming games by filing more trademark applications and trolling observers on social media, so it’s difficult to establish the truth behind these moves at the moment. The Chinese studio is also not a stranger to this.
Given its size and manpower, it’s not impossible for HoYoverse to already have the next game after the next game lined up, similar to how it launched Zenless Zone Zero the year after Honkai: Star Rail without much of a breather. Petit Planet could well be its own thing from that point of view.
Potentially connected to all this is a closed playtest HoYoverse is hosting on November 16 and 17, 2024, in Los Angeles with carefully selected participants under a non-disclosure agreement, for which it recruited interested players in recent weeks, although this could be a test for future content in an already released title as well.
As is often the case, we’ll need to wait for more concrete clues or an official announcement to be sure – only one thing is clear: HoYoverse is very busy cooking.