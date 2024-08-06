Video Games

HoYoverse founder gets car window smashed during US visit

Another day at the Bay

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The rental car of HoYoverse co-founder and president Liu Wei had its windows smashed while being parked somewhere in California’s Bay Area, according to a Chinese social media post. It seems like this was not a targeted attack on the man better known as Dawei (“Big Wei”) – the Bay Area is somewhat notorious for car-related crimes, so it’s more likely that the company head’s vehicle has simply become a random victim.

According to the post’s author, who randomly happened upon the scene, a laptop belonging to someone traveling with Dawei has been stolen from the car, but fortunately nothing else went missing.

There is always a little bit of concern when it comes to Dawei’s safety: In 2021, a man wielding a knife allegedly tried to break into HoYoverse’s Shanghai offices to assassinate Wei following the controversial removal of some skins in Honkai Impact 3rd.

More recently, death threats were sent to the developers of Fate/Grand Order, another gacha game, due to a controversial addition to some of the title’s mechanics.

Wei founded miHoYo, which would later rebrand as HoYoverse, together with his university peers Cai Haoyu and Luo Yuhao in 2009 – to this day the trio and one angel investor, who helped them get established, are the only shareholders of the multi-billion dollar company.

Dawei is very popular among players of HoYoverse games and frequently takes part in special program broadcasts introducing major updates to the company’s games – the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream will very likely be his next appearance.

Published
