HoYoverse may already have teased some HSR x Fate UBW collab characters
Aside from a year-long story unfolding on the brand-new planet of Amphoreus, which debuted in this week’s Update 3.0 for Honkai: Star Rail, players of HoYoverse’s turn-based RPG are looking forward to another big event in 2025: A collaboration with Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, which was announced last year.
Players have been speculating about what exactly this exciting team-up will entail – from outfits over playable characters to a series of missions everything seems possible. Japanese ads for HSR may already have delivered some hints at which characters from Fate UBW could play a part in the crossover.
To no one’s surprise Saber aka. Artoria is among them. Her voice actress, Ayako Kawasumi, is starring in a recent ad for HSR 3.0.
Saber is perhaps the Fate series’ best-known character and plays a major role in UBW, although this route of the original visual novel is not primarily putting her into focus. Her participation in the collaboration is pretty much guaranteed thanks to her popularity, at least in the mind of most fans.
Perhaps more surprising is the potential second hint. An earlier ad for Sunday was voiced by Jouji Nakata, the man behind infamous Fate/stay night antagonist Kotomine Kirei.
Kirei is another iconic character from the franchise – a priest capable of incredible martial arts, he’s supposed to be a neutral observer in UBW’s grail war, but stealthily takes part himself.
While Saber’s chances to end up being a playable character, if the crossover brings any into the game, are stellar, Kirei’s participation may well be more indirect. As strong as he is, it's difficult to imagine him stepping onto a battlefield with the powerhouses of the Honkai universe.
Take this all with a big grain of salt, as the choice of VA for the ads be entirely coincidental, of course – on paper, we know nothing about the upcoming crossover aside from it happening in Q3 2025 and it being a passion project for the HSR devs, who leave out no opportunity to express their love for UBW.