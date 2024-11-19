Video Games

HoYoverse is moving some Genshin Impact announcements to its own social media platform

Company reduces engagement on X and Facebook

HoYoverse revealed plans to exclusively move some announcements regarding Genshin Impact to its own social media site, HoYoLAB

Writing on X and Facebook, the company stated: “In addition, Version 5.2 and subsequent game event announcements and some event descriptions will only be released on HoYoLAB – official Genshin Impact channel. Travelers can go to the HoYoLAB site to view the corresponding event information.”

It’s important to note that HoYoverse is not leaving either site – this move simply appears to be designed to attract more people to its own app by keeping some information exclusive to it. The decision does not seem to be connected to recent policy changes on X and there are no official plans for a move to BlueSky or other competitors to the platform at the moment.

Big reveals, such as new characters, will likely continue to be posted on X and Facebook alongside HoYoLAB – after all, HoYoverse has spent a lot of time and resources to expand its reach to many millions of fans on both sites and is unlikely to let all that go to waste.

HoYoLAB is a social media platform designed around HoYoverse’s games and its communities. Aside from normal functions one would expect from a social media site, such as posts, profiles, and so on, there are many features that connect the platform to the developer’s titles. Users can look up their characters outside of the game, check stats from endgame or event modes, and do a daily check-in for some free items. It’s available on the web as well as through a mobile app.

HoYoverse has deepened the ties between its games and HoYoLAB this year, with strategy guide functions available in its titles linking directly to the platform and its community content creators. Data available in the games, such as recommended equipment, is directly sourced from there.

It’s likely that the studio views HoYoLAB as a cornerstone of its strategy to become a global tech company and exceed the bounds of being a video game maker.

