HoYoverse powercreeps the leakers by revealing animations for Castorice, Mydei, and Tribbie

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

If you can’t beat them, join them – or so HoYoverse might believe. The developer of Honkai: Star Rail has been posting short videos on social media that show off combat footage – very likely the Ultimate animations – of characters that are still quite far off from their release, taking wind out of the sails of would-be leakers. That’s right, Uncle HoYo really said “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

First up we have the Ultimate for Castorice, the character described as the Daughter of Styx in the very first teaser trailer for Amphoreus – and her animation shows how apt that title is. She’s holding a mighty scythe in her hands and can summon a massive dragon that wreaks havoc on any foes brave or stupid enough to stand in her way. That’s not confirmation that she’ll be on the Path of The Remembrance, but it would make sense if that dragon was her Memosprite.

The reveal of Castorice is especially interesting as she’s not even been announced for any of the upcoming versions yet – unlike Tribbie, the next character on our list. Tribbie will be coming to the game with Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 and is apparently capable of space flight. The triplets ride a large rocket into outer space before crashing it into their enemies with a smile and some cheeky gestures – what fun.

Joining Tribbie in HSR 3.1 will be Mydei, whose animations are the latest to be posted – and the man who looks like Fate’s Gilgamesh on steroids simply won’t beat those allegations, because he has a giant throne made of red crystals and takes a seat as he destroys his enemies. Also, giant fire lion punch? The man’s got it all.

All this less of a targeted attack at leakers, although that is a fun side effect, and more of a push for the upcoming release of Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – which you can already preload right now on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5. The HSR 3.0 banners will feature The Herta and Aglaea – the latter will be the first character from Amphoreus to join the playable roster.

