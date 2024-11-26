Former BioWare general manager’s new studio will be shut down
Humanoid Origin, the studio founded by former BioWare general manager Casey Hudson, will be closed and its debut title, which was supposed to be set in an original sci-fi IP, will be canceled.
In a statement posted on LinkedIn, the company wrote: “Earlier today, we informed our staff that Humanoid Origin will be shutting down. Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations.”
“We’re heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion,” the statement continued. “Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment. In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship. Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our journey.”
Hudson founded Humanoid Origin in 2021 after two separate stints at BioWare, which saw him lead the development of all-time classic RPGs such as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect before becoming the legendary studio’s general manager.
Humanoid Origin’s debut game was supposed to be built on the foundations of that great track record, as the “multiplatform triple-A title” would have been set in an original sci-fi IP thought up by the team.
It’s unknown who was behind the project’s funding, though the wording of the studio’s closure statement indicates that the source – or one of the sources – suddenly cut investment, which created a financial hole that could not be filled.