Video Games

Former BioWare general manager’s new studio will be shut down

Its debut game will not see the light of day

Marco Wutz

Humanoid Origin

Humanoid Origin, the studio founded by former BioWare general manager Casey Hudson, will be closed and its debut title, which was supposed to be set in an original sci-fi IP, will be canceled.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, the company wrote: “Earlier today, we informed our staff that Humanoid Origin will be shutting down. Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations.”

“We’re heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion,” the statement continued. “Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment. In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship. Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our journey.”

Hudson founded Humanoid Origin in 2021 after two separate stints at BioWare, which saw him lead the development of all-time classic RPGs such as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect before becoming the legendary studio’s general manager.

Humanoid Origin’s debut game was supposed to be built on the foundations of that great track record, as the “multiplatform triple-A title” would have been set in an original sci-fi IP thought up by the team.

It’s unknown who was behind the project’s funding, though the wording of the studio’s closure statement indicates that the source – or one of the sources – suddenly cut investment, which created a financial hole that could not be filled.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News