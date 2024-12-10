The latest Humble Bundle sale is for all you Baldur’s Gate and Warhammer CRPG fans, and it's for a good cause
It’s time for another charity Humble Bundle, and this one’s going heavy on CRPGs, with a mix of Black Isle Studios classics – given new life thanks to Beamdog – and even a recent Warhammer hit from Owlcat. The bundle, officially called Beamdog and Owlcat: RPG Masters, is live now through December 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET, and it’s got almost a dozen classic RPGs up for grabs.
Proceeds from this bundle go to the Girls Make Games scholarship fund.
For $30 or more, you get:
- Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker’s season pass
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ two season passes
- Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
- Baldur’s Gate: Deluxe Edition
- Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
There’s also a coupon for 85 percent off Mythforce, Beamdog’s roguelike adventure inspired by Saturday morning cartoons, which brings the price down from $29.99 to approximately $5 before taxes.
Anything below the $30 tier gets you all that except Rogue Trader. The Baldur’s Gate games, Neverwinter, and Icewind Dale all exercised heavy influence on modern RPGs, and not just Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3. Everything from Mass Effect to Disco Elysium owes at least part of its identity – companions, deep storytelling, morality systems, and so on – to the likes of these.
Granted, they’re a little rough around the edges compared to their modern descendants, especially the first two Baldur’s Gate games, based on older Dungeons and Dragons rulebooks as they are. Still, if you’ve got a spare $15 and want a deep dive into RPG history, here’s your chance to get it. You can check the collection out on the Humble Bundle store page.