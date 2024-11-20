Video Games

Hunt: Showdown 1896 teases a collaboration with Post Malone

In a Q&A video with the artist

Marco Wutz

Crytek

Crytek is gearing up for a collaboration event with Post Malone in Hunt: Showdown 1896, as was revealed during a video Q&A session between him and game director Scott Lussier, in which the two talk about the game and, more specifically, Malone’s playstyle and experience with it.

The artist is apparently a major fan of the extraction shooter, saying that he got introduced to it by a friend and played for “probably about 400 hours” by now – pretty decent.

“I love how it’s based and grounded in reality,” he added. “Very quick time to kill, you can body somebody in one shot. The guns are so sick. The skins are so sick. And I was like alright, I’m gonna give this a go. And then I used necro for the first time and I was like – this is the best game!”

Although it’s not quite clear what form his involvement with the game will take, a first teaser for the collaboration has been revealed in the form of an excerpt from an in-game novel. We have the passage for you below:

The Ballad of Post Malone 

They say he came out of the Georgia hills, way up north near the Tennessee state line. Walked out of them woods with a guitar on his back and a dream, back in those wilder days. He’d wander from town to town, singing songs with power in them, songs that called to the lonely and the desperate and the strange. Every town he went through, one or two or five of these misfits would just pick up and follow him when he left. He never asked, and he never offered. They just came, and put their faith in him. Pretty soon what had been one man with song on his lips turned into a traveling carnival, a circus where folks slotted themselves into roles they discovered they had all been born to play. They got big enough so that real circus acts heard tell of them and joined up too. Made things respectable, at least on the outside. 

The circus followed the roads, going wherever he wanted. It got a bit of a rep, too. A little dirty, a little dangerous, and while he’d always come out to sing and make the ladies swoon, in the back alleys behind the tents there’d be darker stuff going on.

Perhaps someone with deeper knowledge of the Hunt: Showdown 1896 lore can make sense of the story, but to anyone else this doesn’t really say a whole lot.

