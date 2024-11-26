The Hunter x Hunter fighting game just got banned in Australia
A new fighting game based on a popular anime is on the way, and fans of both fighting games and anime are pretty psyched for it. There’s one small problem, though, as the game has been banned from release in Australia.
On November 18, 2024, the Australian Classification Board (ACB) – the group in charge of classifying games for release in Australia – revealed that Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact has been refused classification (RC), preventing it from being sold. No reason has been listed for the decision, but there are some possible suspects, based on what typically gets a game banned in the country.
The main culprit is usually drug use that holds a gameplay benefit. If a character gets a speed boost or health is restored from narcotics, for example, that game would likely be refused classification. Other potential reasons include on-screen depiction of sexual violence, and sexualized depictions of characters who appear to be under 18.
The ACB has declined to list the reason for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact’s RC rating, but the German USK rating could shed some light. According to the USK classification, the game features emotionally stressful depictions of “death, bullying, and addiction,” as well as strong depictions of violence. The mention of addiction could suggest that drug use is the cause for the game’s ban in Australia, but we’ll have to wait and see.
What we do know for sure is that this was a manual classification of the game, rather than submitted through IARC, which offers automated classification across a number of regions – like at the ESRB, USK, and PEGI – and is free for digital-only titles.
Australia has become known for its strict classification guidelines in recent decades, with dozens of games being banned for a number of reasons over the years. The number of banned games drastically reduced upon the introduction of the R18+ classification in 2013, but drugs and sex can still lead to a ban. Australia also recently introduced strict new rules around simulated gambling and loot boxes, with games automatically being restricted to older age groups if they feature these aspects.
Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact is being developed by Eighting, the developer behind games like DNF Duel. The developer has also collaborated closely with Nintendo, having contributed to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Pikmin 4, and Nintendo Switch Sports.
Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact will be released on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2025 — not in Australia, though, unless publisher Arc System Works decides to appeal, a process that is both lengthy and costly.