Indiana Jones and the Great Circle featured on special Alpine F1 livery
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be featured on the livery of Alpine’s Formula 1 cars at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, from October 18 to 20, 2024.
Although it’s difficult to make out the actual color of the livery thanks to the orange light used in the promo shots – maybe Alpine is out to get some of that McLaren magic – it seems like the car is clad in papyrus-inspired colors, which are prominently represented in the franchise and especially on the cover art for the upcoming game. Indy loves his old maps.
Microsoft has been Alpine F1’s IT partner for a while now and the partnership has previously led to Xbox Game Pass being featured on the team’s livery, so this is not the first video game-related cooperation with the French racing team.
We’d love to make a pun about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle racing around in a circle, but the Circuit of the Americas has very little in common with that particular shape.
Unfortunately, Indy’s chances of reaching the podium on board one of Alpine’s cars are minimal – barring any truly miraculous circumstances only the man himself could cause. Currently, the French outfit ranks ninth out of ten teams in the F1 Constructor Standings and there seems to be little in the way of forward momentum for them. This is in large part due to the fact that the Renault engines used by the team are inferior to the engines of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda available to the other nine teams. Alpine and the Engine of Doom, anyone?
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently in development at MachineGames with Bethesda being attached to the project as its publisher. It’s set to be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 9, 2024, with a PS5 release planned for the first half of 2025.
