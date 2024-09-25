Infinity Nikki beta dates for PC, iOS, and Android announced
Adorable dress-up game Infinity Nikki is getting a closed beta test from October 8 to 22, 2024, on PC, iOS, and Android. A PS5 test is said to be planned at a later point as well.
Interested players worldwide can fill out the official recruitment survey to sign up for the test – of course, not everyone signing up will make it into the playtest automatically, but it will get you into the pool of candidates.
“Dear stylists, welcome to Stoneville,” the test’s description reads. “In this serene and charming place, hop into a carriage and embark on an exciting day. Explore the Market of Mirth for delightful games, board the Ghost Train for thrilling adventures, and soar over the majestic Stonewoods for a taste of freedom... Finally, immerse yourself in a wonderful performance under the tranquil starry sky!”
For a gameplay demo, check out the video below:
Infold Games’ Nikki series is treading upon open-world territory for the first time in its history with the upcoming iteration, combining its collection and dress-up gameplay with 3D platforming and puzzles.
You can also pre-register for Infinity Nikki at the moment, unlocking additional in-game rewards for yourself and everyone else at launch.
More announcements regarding Infinity Nikki are expected at Tokyo Game Show 2024, where the project leader, Kentaro Tominaga, is set to unveil additional features.