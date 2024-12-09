Infinity Nikki gives out free pulls to celebrate ten million downloads
Infold Games announced that Infinity Nikki has passed ten million downloads worldwide and set a little something to players in order to celebrate the milestone. Players will find a message in their in-game mailbox that contains ten Resonate Crystals, which are used to pull Outfit Pieces on the standard banner.
“Infinity Nikki has reached over 10 million downloads worldwide,” the game’s social media stated. “On this whimsical journey, take each step with confidence and embrace the brilliance of every moment. Let's set forth toward a bright and sparkling future!”
You should claim those rewards before December 31, 2024, as the message will time out then. To access your mailbox, you’ll first need to unlock the Pear-Pal by entering the Stylist’s Guild in Florawish for the first time. Infold also sent out 1,000 Diamonds on December 8, 2024, to serve as compensation for bugs in the release version of the game, so there’s yet another reason for you to go ahead and check your letters.
Infinity Nikki reached over 35 million pre-registrations ahead of release, so cracking ten million downloads is certainly not a surprise – indeed, the dress-up game’s start seems to be a little slow compared to another hyped gacha game launched this year.
Zenless Zone Zero matched its 50 million pre-registrations with as many downloads after only three days, though given HoYoverse’s level of publicity and popularity its titles should probably count as an exception rather than the rule at this point.
Making things fairer is perhaps a comparison to Wuthering Waves, which matched its 30 million pre-registrations with as many downloads in three weeks after its launch earlier in 2024 – and in this match-up Nikki is keeping up.
Infinity Nikki is available for free on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.