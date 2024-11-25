Fans of gacha games are gearing up for their own “Barbenheimer” week
The first week of December 2024 will be a busy one for gacha game connoisseurs, as they face their very own “Barbenheimer” moment – two games with fantastic pre-launch credentials will be launching basically back-to-back.
Taking the role of Barbie if Infold Games’ Infinity Nikki, the whimsical dress-up RPG promising a fun mixture of open-world exploration, puzzles, and incredibly deep character customization. In the role of Oppenheimer we have Sunborn and Haoplay’s Girls Frontline 2: Exilium, a turn-based tactical RPG taking place in a sci-fi setting.
Both titles had strong beta tests in recent weeks and will be launching in the coming days. GF2 will be out on December 3, 2024, for PC, iOS, and Android, while Infinity Nikki is headed to PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 on December 5, 2024.
While GF2 certainly fits the part of Oppenheimer more than Nikki, the latter is likely not going to be without its sad and dramatic moments – anyone who’s played previous Nikki games will tell you that even the dress-up game series features plenty of moments showing humankind at its worst.
Tone aside, what makes these releases such a great pair is their difference in gameplay, which is arguably the more crucial factor for a gaming version of “Barbenheimer” than sheer visuals. In Infinity Nikki, everything happens in real time and you freely explore a beautiful open world while you harvest materials, pet cute animals, and do some casual platforming and combat. GF2 is basically gacha XCOM – instead of collecting cute outfits, you collect characters to use in battle, each coming with their own ability kits, and equip them with weapons.
Of course, if none of those titles are to your taste, HoYoverse has you covered with the release of Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 next week.