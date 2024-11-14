Infold confirms Infinity Nikki release date for December 2024
Infold Games announced that Infinity Nikki will be released on December 5, 2024. This confirms the launch date shown on the PlayStation Store since the first week of November, which means that some parts of the world will already get the game on December 4.
December 5 is a day that holds a special meaning for Infold, being the release date of the series’ first game as well as the day before Nikki’s in-game birthday, which is December 6. In the launch date announcement, producer Runhao Yao recounted how Infold made the first game with “just a few of us,” but was now “more than one thousand people” strong.
“Bringing this ‘one-of-a-kind’ project to life has been challenging, with far more complexity in development and management than we ever anticipated. It’s been tough,” he wrote, “but our determination carried us through.”
“These last 12 years have been a long but precious journey for both the Nikki series and our team,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone who has played Nikki in the past, those who enjoy it now, and those who will join us in the future. If you’re planning to try Infinity Nikki, we hope it brings you joy.”
Infinity Nikki is the fifth game in the casual dress-up series and looks to be Infold’s biggest launch by far, having garnered worldwide attention and over 30 million pre-registrations.
For more on the upcoming free-to-play title, read our Infinity Nikki preview based on the latest PC beta test.
Infinity Nikki is coming to PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on December 5, 2024.