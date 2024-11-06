Video Games

Infinity Nikki gets December 2024 release date on the PlayStation Store

Looks like the cozy fashion adventure is starting soon

The PlayStation Store has begun listing December 4 and 5, 2024, as the release date for Infinity Nikki, depending on the timezone you’re checking the page from. Infold’s cozy dress-up game previously had placeholder release dates on iOS and Android that stated December 31, 2024, as its launch date – turns out that these weren’t too far off the mark.

Nikki’s birthday in the series is traditionally on December 6, so the release date seems timed to allow for some festivities as part of the gacha game’s launch.

Although the game will be free-to-play on all platforms, there is a pre-order bundle costing $9.99 USD available on the PlayStation Store, which is what revealed the likely release date. It’s worth noting that Infold Games has not yet confirmed this information, though the PlayStation Store is usually on point with those times.

The pre-order bundle on PS5 contains the following items:

  • Shiny Bubble x10 (plus an additional 50 if purchased ahead of release)
  • Shining Particle x2 (plus an additional 10 if purchased ahead of release)
  • Resonite Crystal x3
  • Bling x20,000
  • Thread of Purity x50

A PS5 beta for Infinity Nikki will be held in the ongoing month to iron out any remaining kinks on the console following an earlier playtest on PC and mobile devices – read our Infinity Nikki preview based on this version for more information on the game.

