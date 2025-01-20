Infinity Nikki update 1.2: release date, outfits, and rewards
Infold Games has revealed the next update for Infinity Nikki – version 1.2 of the cozy open-world RPG will be called Firework Season and bring sparkly new outfits to the title.
Sailing out from Flora Wharf, Nikki will be able to set foot on the Firework Isles with its stunning highlands, serene shoals, and a lively settlement fittingly named Camp Kaboom. However, the journey to the islands is fraught with danger and Nikki will have to contend with a new boss, The Dark Bouquet.
Find the Infinity Nikki update 1.2 release date, outfits, and rewards below.
Infinity Nikki 1.2: release date
Infinity Nikki 1.2 is coming to PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 on January 23, 2025.
Watch the trailer for Firework Season below:
Infinity Nikki 1.2: outfits
Naturally, the upcoming update will add wonderful outfits to the game – and true to the theme of the version, they'll be full of sparks and joy.
The 5-Star Ability Outfit Stardust Flare can be used with the Whimsicality Ability, leaving a trail of fireworks behind Nikki as she moves around. What’s more, she can hold little sparklers for some great photos and celebratory moments. It also comes with exclusive dances for photo mode and the game.
The second 5-Star Ability Outfit coming with version 1.2 is Dance Till Dawn. It can be used with the Gliding Ability and will spread endless confetti wherever the winds take you. This outfit brings a new decoration for photo mode, allowing you to set down some colorful balloons to liven up the mood.
Take a look at the outfits in action below:
You can also look forward to new outfits that can be unlocked for free.
Infinity Nikki 1.2: rewards
Speaking of which: Firework Season comes with a whole suite of events and mini-games you can participate in. Among them is the New Bloom Festival, a tradition from the Linlang Empire – you can expect lanterns and firecrackers galore.
Taking part in the events Infinity Nikki 1.2 has to offer will net you up to 20 free pulls and more than 3,500 Diamonds, which you can convert into more gacha tickets.
You can grab two exclusive outfits through events and the Heartfelt Gifts Store will feature a selection of nine outfits for free from versions 1.2 to 1.4.