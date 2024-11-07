KRAFTON’s Sims-like inZOI has been delayed to March 2025
KRAFTON announced a new release date for inZOI, delaying the game to March 28, 2025. The ambitious competitor to The Sims was originally targeting a launch in 2024 on PC, but that was becoming more and more untenable with the year’s end coming nearer and no exact date being communicated.
Kim Hyung-jun, the director and producer of the title, likened the development of the game to the raising of a child in a message on the game’s Discord server: “It's said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings. The extra love and care required to nurture a child to adulthood is how I see our journey with inZOI – a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth.”
“This change in our release date reflects our commitment to building a stronger foundation for inZOI, so we can embark on this journey in the best way possible,” he added.
Kim apologized for the delay and thanked the community for its interest in the game so far. He explained that KRAFTON made the decision to push back the Early Access launch based on feedback from the community on the game’s demo and “analyzing a wealth of data from our various play tests.”
He wants to give “inZOI the best possible start,” even if that means delaying that start.
The South Korean publisher and developer is the final hope for genre fans who’d like to see a bit of competition for The Sims, since Paradox Interactive’s Life by You has been canceled. For the details on KRAFTON’s genre entry, check out the inZOI roadmap from earlier this year.