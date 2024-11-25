IO Interactive stops selling Hitman DLC featuring Conor McGregor
IO Interactive, the developer of the Hitman franchise, announced that it would stop selling DLC featuring Conor McGregor following a civil court finding the MMA fighter guilty of sexual assault. The athlete has been ordered to pay the victim nearly a quarter of a million euros in damages.
“In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the studio stated on social media. “We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today.”
McGregor was added to Hitman: World of Assassination in the form of a character called The Disruptor earlier in 2024. Players had the mission to find and eliminate him in the game – and that’s the only reason why some users have spoken out against IO Interactive’s move. Some fans argued for the continued availability of the DLC, as it allows people to “punish” McGregor. Others asked for more methods of eliminating him to be put into the game.
Naturally, though, IO Interactive wishes not to be associated with McGregor at all anymore. Criticism around the collaboration existed even when it was announced several months ago, since the MMA fighter was not exactly known as an uncontroversial person.
Though the DLC featuring McGregor’s likeness and voice acting is no longer being sold, users who’ve previously bought it should still be able to access the content. It’s currently not known if IO is planning to offer refunds in return for deleting the content from people’s accounts or if the developer has any intentions of re-releasing the DLC after changing the problematic aspects.