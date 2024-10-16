IO Interactive will publish MindsEye from Build A Rocket Boy
IO Interactive, the Danish developer and publisher best known for the Hitman series, announced a worldwide distribution and publishing partnership with studio Build A Rocket Boy for MindsEye, its upcoming action-adventure thriller. The triple-A title is targeting a release on PC and consoles.
Leslie Benzies, the founder and game director of Build A Rocket Boy, stated that “there is no finer partner than IO Interactive to publish our first title, with their strong understanding of community culture, premium action-adventure games, and a best-in-class publishing team.”
“We really look forward to partnering with them on our new blockbuster journey,” she said.
Hakan Abrak, the CEO at IO Interactive, commented: “We are honored to be the global publishing partner working with Build A Rocket Boy’s exceptionally talented team and to bring our community an exciting new IP.”
“IO Interactive and Build A Rocket Boy are like-minded in how we aim to create a bond and a long-term relationship with our communities, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, immersive experiences to players worldwide,” he added. “As our first publishing partnership, this marks a significant milestone for IO Interactive, and we could not be prouder of this collaboration.”
MindsEye is described as “an immersive experience with a mind-bending and compelling narrative, rich environments, groundbreaking combat, future tech, and high-speed chases.” Players take on the role of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier suffering from memory loss and flashbacks that might have to do with a mysterious neural implant he received. He needs to embark on a “series of dangerous covert missions” to uncover his past. Threats to the players include “artificial intelligence, high tech experimentation, corporate espionage, political corruption, and an unchecked military:”