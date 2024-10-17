2021’s Game of the Year, It Takes Two, breaks 20 million sales milestone
Hazelight Studios’ co-op platformer It Takes Two has passed the monumental milestone of 20 million sales across all platforms, the developer announced.
“It Takes Two has sold over 20 million,” Hazelight stated on social media. “You’re the best fans in the world, how you have embraced our game is blowing our minds! We’re so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May.”
Hazelight already made waves with its debit game, A Way Out, but doubled down on its concept of a co-op-focused experience with It Takes Two, which – in stark contrast to A Way Out – can’t be played by a single person at all. As the title suggests, it takes two users to get started.
Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S since March 2021 with a Nintendo Switch version following in November 2022, It Takes Two became a massive hit among gamers and won several accolades, such as the Game of the Year trophies at The Game Awards 2021 and the 25th DICE Awards.
In the game, the two players take on the roles of Cody and May, a married couple planning on getting a divorce. This does not go over well with their daughter, Rose, who tries to fix the marriage by play-acting with two dolls that look like her parents. As her tears hit the dolls, Cody and May find themselves trapped in the small, artificial bodies and begin a wacky adventure to reclaim their bodies, their daughter’s happiness, and their relationship.
Hazelight and publisher EA introduced the Friend’s Pass system for the game, which allows an owner of the title to invite people to play without them having to buy the title as well – this lowered the entry barrier into the game and greatly contributed to its success.
Just to illustrate the speed at which the game is still selling: Hazelight’s previous sales update, which was provided in March 2024, stated that the game had sold 16 million copies at the time, so it added another four million sales in the seven months since – no wonder it’s one of the best co-op games of all time.