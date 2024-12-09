Video Games

Indie game platform itch.io claims that Funko used “trash” AI software to take it down

Domain is currently not available

Marco Wutz

itch.io

Gamers looking to browse through the wonderful indie selection at itch.io are currently being met with a connection error, as the domain has been taken down entirely – and not by accident, if the claims made by the marketplace’s social media accounts are true.

“I kid you not, itch.io has been taken down by Funko because they use some trash ‘AI Powered’ Brand Protection Software called BrandShield that created some bogus Phishing report to our registrar, iwantmyname, who ignored our response and just disabled the domain,” a statement reads.

A follow-up post emphasized that itch.io complied with the report, taking down the disputed page “as soon as we got the notice because it’s not worth fighting stuff like that.”

“Regardless, our registrar's automated system likely kicked [in] to disable the domain since no one read our confirmation of removal,” itch.io added.

Although the marketplace briefly considered setting up shop on a new domain, it appears to have settled on waiting things out for now, as “there are implications with third party services that make it not a trivial swap.”

BrandShield, the program accused by itch.io to be behind the report, claims to provide clients with “cutting-edge online brand protection using AI-powered technology to proactively monitor digital landscapes for trademark infringements, phishing attempts, brand abuse, and counterfeit activity.” Its clients include Dropbox, New Balance, and Levi’s, according to the company's website.

With itch.io being unavailable – only temporarily, hopefully – tens of thousands of indie games usually sold through the platform are currently not available for purchase. There is some good news, though: Customers can still play installed games even though the platform is down.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News