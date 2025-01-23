Every January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct announcement and trailer
The January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct has come and gone, with four deep-dives into upcoming games, all of which have release dates before June 2025. Koei Tecmo led the charge with a surprise Ninja Gaiden 4 reveal and a Ninja Gaiden 2 remake shadow drop, and id Software turned up with a lot to say about Doom the Dark Ages.
It was a packed showcase, but we’ve wrapped up all the January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct announcements and trailers below. Note that all games shown in the showcase will launch on Xbox Game Pass and are part of Xbox’s play anywhere scheme, where buying on Xbox or PC means you can play the game on whichever of those two you didn’t buy it on. The PC part only applies to Xbox’s PC app, though – not to Steam ports.
Ninja Gaiden 4 reveal
Xbox’s surprise happened at the start of the show, when Koei Tecmo announced Ninja Gaiden 4. It’s a sort-of sequel following a new protagonist who’s working in opposition to the series’ usual hero, Ryu. Platinum, the studio behind Bayonetta and NieR Automata, co-developed Ninja Gaiden 4 with Koei Tecmo and made the combat faster and more hectic than ever.
Ninja Gaiden 4 launches sometime in fall 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.
Ninja Gaiden 2: Black
Meanwhile, Koei Tecmo shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2: Black, a remake-remaster hybrid that modernizes the 2008 original’s weapon upgrade system so it’s less obtuse and brushes up the visual direction. It’s available now on Xbox, PS5, and PC.
South of Midnight release date
Compulsion Games showed off more South of Midnight in the folklore game’s first trailer since its 2024 reveal, including Hazel’s role as a weaver. Weavers in South of Midnight see strands of fate and how they bind people, places, and events together, and it’s their job to find the source of past problems and, ideally, fix them. It’s a big task, especially when Hazel’s opponents are myths and legends come to life.
South of Midnight launches on April 8, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date
Making RPGs like they used to is cool, but making an RPG that inspires the same sense of wonder and excitement that the old ones used to is even cooler. That’s what new studio Sandfall Interactive is doing with Expedition 33, and the upcoming RPG finally has a release date – April 24, 2025. It also has a philosopher who uses monster feet to learn their skills, because why not.
Doom: The Dark Ages release date
id Software had a lot to say about the new Doom game, most of which you can see in our Doom The Dark ages preview, and one of those things was a release date. Doom The Dark Ages is out on May 15, 2025, for Xbox, PS5, and PC, and this time, it’s about fighting in place instead of flying around like in Doom Eternal.