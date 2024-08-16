Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date pushed back to 2025
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was announced back in April, with a plan to be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S by the end of 2024. At the time, it definitely seemed like it was possible, but game development is a tricky little thing, and developer Warhorse Studios has just barely missed that target.
In a post on Twitter, Warhorse Studios revealed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released on February 11, 2024. That’s just a little bit beyond the stated 2024 goal, but not by much, so we’re willing to let it slide.
In a video accompanying the tweet, Warhorse PR manager Tobi Stolz-Zwilling confirmed the delay, but said that the new release date was firm, and on the anniversary of the first game to boot.
“We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it,” Stolz-Zwilling says. “Almost is not good enough, though, so unfortunately we slipped to 2025. However, at least we have a real, precise release date now, which is the 11th of February, 2025, the anniversary week of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.”
The company also revealed that it would have a new trailer premiering at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, and plenty more to follow throughout the following Gamescom week.
On August 21, in addition to a 25-minute gameplay showcase which will be released for the game to the public, hands-on impressions from press and creators will be released following a preview event that happened a short time ago. We went hands-on with the game earlier this year, and came away impressed, feeling that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is everything the first game was meant to be.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will also be playable at Gamescom, for those lucky enough to be in attendance, and preorders are set to open soon for players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Hopefully the delay gives Warhorse Studios the time it needs to make the game one of the best open-world RPGs.