Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date has been moved forward by a few days
If you’d planned on playing through Kingdom Come: Deliverance before the launch of its sequel, you should accelerate your plans by a week – the release date of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been moved forward to February 4, 2025.
Warhorse Studios also stated that a brand-new story trailer and the title’s system requirements will be revealed very soon.
It’s been a bit of a back and forth for this game’s launch date. Warhorse initially wanted the game out by the end of 2024, but had to push it back into 2025. “We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it,” Warhorse PR manager Tobi Stolz-Zwilling stated back then.
Now, the long awaited day has been pulled forward again, albeit only by a couple of days – still, one week being shaved off the waiting time is great news for fans of the original game and does speak to the developer’s confidence in the product.
February 2025 is going to be a competitive month with several high-profile titles coming out, so getting into the mix early could be a clever move – it certainly worked for Larian Studios to have pulled the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 one month forward to avoid a direct clash with Starfield, as the CRPG ended up utterly eclipsing Bethesda’s space epic.
Warhorse is probably not shaving development time off due to financial pressure – since the announcement of its sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance sold an additional two million times, showing that a lot of people are interested in the IP and want to catch up on the story before it continues.
