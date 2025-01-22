Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap – all upcoming expansions and updates
Learn what awaits Henry after launch
Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is right around the corner, but the developer is already thinking about the future and how it will support the medieval RPG in the long term. Plans for this are not hidden in some desk drawer in Prague – Warhorse already revealed the roadmap for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s first year of support.
This agenda includes free feature updates as well as paid DLC with brand-new content for Henry to explore.
Find all upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 expansions and free updates for 2025 below.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap for 2025
Spring 2025
- Barbers feature to allow for greater customization (free)
- Hardcore Mode for greater challenge (free)
- Horse Racing mode (free)
Summer 2025
- Brushes with Death (paid) – join an enigmatic artist with a shady past to unravel a dangerous scheme in this brand-new adventure.
- Set of quality-of-life improvements (free)
Autumn 2025
- Legacy of the Forge (paid) – explore the legacy of Henry’s adoptive father, Martin, and restore a once-renowned forge to its old glory.
- Set of quality-of-life improvements (free)
Winter 2025
- Mysteria Ecclesia (paid) – investigate an intrigue and conflicting interests at a monastery as part of an undercover mission.
- Set of quality-of-life improvements (free)
All three expansions will be available separately, though they’re also part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition’s Expansion Pass.
Published