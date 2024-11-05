Kingdom Come: Deliverance sold another two million units since its sequel was announced
Warhorse Studios has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has surpassed eight million sales as of November 2024, adding two million shipped units since February 2024.
Previously, the medieval RPG sold at a rate of roughly one million units per year, so this is quite a growth spurt after its sixth anniversary – and it probably has two key reasons. One is the release of the game’s Nintendo Switch port in March 2024, making it available on one of the largest install bases of all time in regards to consoles, and the second is the announcement of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
The sequel will continue the original game’s story around protagonist Henry, so people will want to catch up with what’s happened so far before the next chapter comes up. Speaking of which: Though initially targeted for the tail end of 2024, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was delayed to 2025.
It’s now set for a February 11, 2025, release date on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has already won the best PC game award at Gamescom 2024 and is available for pre-purchase on Steam. Alongside with a Standard Edition, the developer is offering a Gold Edition that includes some cosmetics as well as the Expansion Pass, which will immediately unlock the three planned expansions for the game once they’re available.
Between the continued interest in the original and the pre-order phase of the sequel, Warhorse Studios should have a full war chest for the ongoing development.