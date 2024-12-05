Video Games

Kingmakers targets an Early Access release on PC in Q1 2025

Wacky time-traveling power fantasy in which you gun down knights

Marco Wutz

Road Redemption / tinyBuild

Kingmakers will be released into Early Access on PC in the first quarter of 2025, developer Road Redemption announced. The title targeted a launch in 2024 initially, but it looks like the technically impressive power fantasy will require a bit more time in the oven.

Best described as Mount & Blade with guns, Kingmakers sends a modern soldier equipped with the finest weaponry back into medieval times to influence past events. You’ll gun down armored knights with shotguns or assault rifles either by yourself or in co-op mode.

The wacky premise somewhat distracts from Kingmakers’ technical ambitions – the game will make it seem like it’s simulating thousands of NPCs and their physics in real time, as if you’re diving into an epic clash you set up in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. All that, of course, is a mere trick, set up through some really clever technical solutions.

As the game’s latest trailer shows, guns won’t be your only weapons.

We can clearly see the player driving around in an open sports car, bringing to life one of the most popular cheat codes from Age of Empires 2, which summons a machine gun-carrying vehicle. The Early Access release window announcement also featured a tease for airborne vehicles, such as attack helicopters.

Kingmakers’ Early Access is set to come to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Q1 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News