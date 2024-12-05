Kingmakers targets an Early Access release on PC in Q1 2025
Kingmakers will be released into Early Access on PC in the first quarter of 2025, developer Road Redemption announced. The title targeted a launch in 2024 initially, but it looks like the technically impressive power fantasy will require a bit more time in the oven.
Best described as Mount & Blade with guns, Kingmakers sends a modern soldier equipped with the finest weaponry back into medieval times to influence past events. You’ll gun down armored knights with shotguns or assault rifles either by yourself or in co-op mode.
The wacky premise somewhat distracts from Kingmakers’ technical ambitions – the game will make it seem like it’s simulating thousands of NPCs and their physics in real time, as if you’re diving into an epic clash you set up in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. All that, of course, is a mere trick, set up through some really clever technical solutions.
As the game’s latest trailer shows, guns won’t be your only weapons.
We can clearly see the player driving around in an open sports car, bringing to life one of the most popular cheat codes from Age of Empires 2, which summons a machine gun-carrying vehicle. The Early Access release window announcement also featured a tease for airborne vehicles, such as attack helicopters.
Kingmakers’ Early Access is set to come to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Q1 2025.