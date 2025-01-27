Koei Tecmo lifetime sales update shows Nioh and Ninja Gaiden neck and neck
Koei Tecmo has published its earnings report for Q3 of FY2024, which is ending on March 31, 2025, and has included a lifetime sales update for several of its video game series.
As of the time of the report, Dynasty Warriors remains the studio’s best-selling franchise, having sold more than 21 million units over the years — and with Dynasty Warriors: Origins receiving a warm welcome from critics and players alike, the series is well-positioned to expand on the lead.
Nobunaga’s Ambition follows in second place with over ten million sales, after which we have a virtual tie between Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Samurai Warriors at eight million sales.
Ninja Gaiden and Nioh are neck and neck just behind them, both series having around 7.5 million sales under their belt — although Nioh managed to achieve this number with just two games in contrast to Ninja Gaiden’s many entries. With several new Ninja Gaiden titles coming up and one having been shadow-dropped recently, the franchise is bound to defend its position from Nioh.
However, these numbers are sure to be wind in the sails of Nioh fans hoping for a continuation of the series.
Atelier is the third member of the 7.5 million club with the Atelier Ryza spin-off series contributing another two million copies. Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is listed as having five million users — Xbox Game Pass numbers seem to have been included here, hence it’s not a number of sales.
Koei Tecmo posted financial numbers within expectation for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024. Revenue from sales went down compared to the same window in the previous year — which was expected, as fewer games were released. Despite adding manpower, the studio has reported that its personnel costs remain below the initial forecast, which is generally considered to be pretty good news.
With more than five games being released on PC and consoles in the final quarter of the current fiscal year, Kopei Tecmo is optimistic that it can meet its revenue targets and post the strongest quarter of FY2024.
In 2024, Koei Tecmo had to revise its earnings forecast downwards due to PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin initially underperforming after launch. However, the game apparently proved to have a long tail with robust sales in the following months.