PUBG publisher Krafton has acquired Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush IP
Krafton, the Korean publisher that owns PUBG (among many other properties) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to acquire the recently shuttered Tango Gameworks. The purchase, the cost of which has not been disclosed, includes the studio itself, as well as the rights to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango’s last game before its shutdown.
In a press release, Krafton says that it will be closely working with Xbox and ZeniMax to “ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks.” No information about staffing, including who remains at the studio and who of those let go earlier this year will be offered positions at the revived Tango, has been announced.
Krafton also says that the team at Tango Gameworks will continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP, and that there will be room to explore future projects.
“Krafton intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans,” the statement reads. “The addition of Tango Gameworks represents a strategic alignment with Krafton’s mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”
The publisher also stressed that Tango's existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo won't be impacted, as they seemingly weren't included in the acquisition, and that they along with the newly acquired Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available "everywhere they are available today."
Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 by Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil series, following his departure from Capcom in 2004. The studio was quickly acquired by ZeniMax Media, and with the latter’s funding and marketing reach, released its first game, The Evil Within, to critical acclaim.
Tango continued work on The Evil Within series, releasing a sequel in 2017, before ZeniMax was acquired by Microsoft in 2021. It went on to release Ghostwire: Tokyo in 2022, and the smash hit rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush in 2023, after which Mikami departed from Tango Gameworks.
In May 2024, Xbox announced it was shutting down four game studios, including Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, despite having previously said that the game exceeded expectations. The move came as a shock to many, after many at the studio – and many at Microsoft – had spoken positively about the future of Tango following the release of Hi-Fi Rush.
To rub salt into the wound, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said that Xbox needs games like Hi-Fi Rush, just one day after closing Tango. It remains to be seen what Tango Gameworks will look like following its revival at Krafton, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on what happens next.