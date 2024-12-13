Kyora is the next game from the makers of Core Keeper
Pugstorm has announced Kyora, a 2D sandbox adventure game for one to eight players. It looks like the studio's take on Terraria and will come to PC via Steam Early Access.
You can get a first glimpse at Kyora in the trailer presented at The Game Awards 2024:
"Cross into a realm of ruins, where every pixel is a tool to create something new. Mine precious resources, craft physics-altering wands, take on powerful bosses, and build your base by terraforming the world around you," the game's description says.
"Journey into the unexpected, in a procedurally-generated open world. Carve into the earth or sculpt toward the sky in search of magical materials. Craft matter-manipulating wands, upgrade your gear, and take on the powerful bosses in control of each biome: the Heralds.
"Let loose your sandbox creativity with pixel-by-pixel terraforming. Build bridges to new areas, sculpt and customise your dream base with terrapixel materials, or even use your terraforming powers mid-battle to construct platforms and cover.
The world of Kyora is filled with secrets. The further you venture, the more dangers await. To survive Kyora's forest-cloaked ruins and cross its blistering desert sands, you’ll need to use each biome’s resources to your advantage. Gather materials, forge powerful weapons and armour, plant seeds and cook up recipes to help you traverse the wilds."
Pugstorm is best known for Core Keeper, which was only the studio’s second game after the pixel art puzzler Radical Rabbit Stew from 2020. Released in Early Access in 2021, the game combines elements of Terraria, Minecraft, and Stardew Valley in its sandbox survival formula. Throughout Early Access, Pugstorm had its fingers in the heartbeat of the community, always listening to feedback and making the right changes and additions.
Core Keeper finally got its full launch earlier in 2024, receiving “Overwhelmingly Positive” ratings on Steam and freeing up additional resources for Pugstorm’s latest project.