Video Games

Kyora is the next game from the makers of Core Keeper

Pugstorm is cooking up something new

Marco Wutz

Pugstorm / Chucklefish

Pugstorm has announced Kyora, a 2D sandbox adventure game for one to eight players. It looks like the studio's take on Terraria and will come to PC via Steam Early Access.

You can get a first glimpse at Kyora in the trailer presented at The Game Awards 2024:

"Cross into a realm of ruins, where every pixel is a tool to create something new. Mine precious resources, craft physics-altering wands, take on powerful bosses, and build your base by terraforming the world around you," the game's description says.

"Journey into the unexpected, in a procedurally-generated open world. Carve into the earth or sculpt toward the sky in search of magical materials. Craft matter-manipulating wands, upgrade your gear, and take on the powerful bosses in control of each biome: the Heralds.

"Let loose your sandbox creativity with pixel-by-pixel terraforming. Build bridges to new areas, sculpt and customise your dream base with terrapixel materials, or even use your terraforming powers mid-battle to construct platforms and cover. 

The world of Kyora is filled with secrets. The further you venture, the more dangers await. To survive Kyora's forest-cloaked ruins and cross its blistering desert sands, you’ll need to use each biome’s resources to your advantage. Gather materials, forge powerful weapons and armour, plant seeds and cook up recipes to help you traverse the wilds."

Pugstorm is best known for Core Keeper, which was only the studio’s second game after the pixel art puzzler Radical Rabbit Stew from 2020. Released in Early Access in 2021, the game combines elements of Terraria, Minecraft, and Stardew Valley in its sandbox survival formula. Throughout Early Access, Pugstorm had its fingers in the heartbeat of the community, always listening to feedback and making the right changes and additions. 

Core Keeper finally got its full launch earlier in 2024, receiving “Overwhelmingly Positive” ratings on Steam and freeing up additional resources for Pugstorm’s latest project.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News