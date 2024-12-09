LEGO Fortnite is splitting into two new modes: Brick Life and Odyssey
LEGO Fortnite launched a year ago and it proved to be a very popular new mode, bringing in survival crafting elements to Fortnite as well as giving us brand new LEGO looks for the vast majority of the game’s roster of skins. However, with one full year under its belt, Epic has decided it’s time to take a new approach to the mode.
On December 12, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life will launch which is a social roleplay experience that can support servers of up to 32 players. We don’t have an exhaustive list of features yet but we do know that you will be able to explore the city with various vehicle, customize your house, and take part in jobs and events around the city.
These social roleplay modes are hugely popular, with several major creators having used Fortnite’s in-built tools to create custom servers that ape this style. Hopefully an official mode like this will allow for bigger and better things for players that enjoy this side of roleplaying.
The old survival crafting mode isn’t going anywhere though, only now it will be known as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, which is going to be seeing a big update on December 10, adding a bunch of cool new weapons and letting you do battle with the Storm King.
As part of these changes, LEGO Fortnite is now going to become it’s own category in discover, which is where you’ll find both of these modes once they’re live alongside other games created by LEGO Group, such as Tycoon and Chasers vs Hunters.
This is just the latest step in Epic’s quest to ensure that every genre of game exists within Fortnite, as over the weekend they announced the new 5v5 first-person tactical shooter, Fortnite Ballistic.