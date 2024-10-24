Civilization meets Crusader Kings in Liegecraft, a strategy game coming to PC in 2025
Polish development studio From Chaos announced that its debut game, Liegecraft, will come to PC in 2025 via Steam Early Access.
Liegecraft is a turn-based 4X strategy game with character-focused RPG elements – Civilization fused with Crusader Kings. Players take on the role of a medieval monarch and need to create a rich realm that can withstand the jealousy of its neighbors. Threats are not only lurking outside of your borders, however: In Liegecraft, players will need to manage their vassals and keep them in line, for they will gladly exploit any mistakes you make and claim your throne for themselves.
Every character in the game comes with their own personality traits, strengths, and flaws, which influence how they behave and interact with each other. Playing into their desires and using their weaknesses against them will be necessary for your rule to be a successful one.
Invite them for feasts, hunts, or adventures in the castle dungeon to keep their tempers in check. Each playthrough will come with a new map and a different cast of characters, keeping it fresh. In addition, a scenario editor will allow players to handcraft challenges – mod support is already confirmed as well. Battles seem to be inspired by Heroes of Might and Magic, throwing another beloved series into the mix.
From Chaos listed the following key features of the game:
- 4X strategy role-playing in a medieval history sandbox.
- Character-focused gameplay – experience the tribulations and victories of your land directly through the eyes of the liege and your vassals.
- In-depth feudal economy – grant lands, titles and wealth, gather scarce resources to gain strategic advantages, and ensure the dominance of your kingdom.
- Vassals have their unique personalities, traits, and flaws. Manage them to your advantage or fall prey to their own ambitions.
- High replayability, with countless variations of characters, vassals, and map generation – each and every game is unique.
- Make quick decisions in real-time events such as feasts, hunts, dungeon explorations and other exciting missions.
- Comprehensive map editor and modding – download new scenarios or create your own handcrafted experiences.
The Polish studio consists of a five-man team with experience working at The Witcher dev CD Projekt RED, the masters of grand strategy at Paradox Interactive, and Frostpunk maker 11 bit Studios, so a lot of strategy and RPG experience is concentrated there.
“We wanted to make a 4X strategy game where progress is tangible and emotions are real,” From Chaos CEO Tomek Dietrich commented. “Your unique characters are the beating heart of Liegecraft’s gritty medieval world. You’ll be torn by the choices you make and propelled by stories and quests with lasting consequences beyond simple stat changes. The player’s engagement in their own and their vassal’s stories is what defines Liegecraft.”
He added: “We’ve been working on Liegecraft for a couple of years now, through incredible ups and downs. Rest assured we chose the name From Chaos as our studio name for a reason! Now we are going out into the world, bringing fans of CIV, CK3 and HoMM3 together and starting a community-driven development towards our early access release.”
Liegecraft is planned to come to PC via Steam Early Access in 2025.