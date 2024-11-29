Video Games

Lies of P DLC set for release in early 2025 as Round 8 finalizes plans for its next game

Additional content for the surprise hit is coming soon

Lies of P, the soulslike surprise of 2023, is getting its previously revealed DLC in the first quarter of 2025, Korean media reports. Round 8 Studio, the team responsible for the title at Neowiz, announced the expansion a while ago after listings for open positions had spilled the secret.

According to the report, Round 8 has also finalized its plans for the follow-up to Lies of P, which will apparently be a sci-fi survival horror game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unlike Lies of P, which was created using Unreal Engine 4, the next game is being developed on UE5.

A Neowiz representative is quoted as saying that it is “too early to disclose the progress of the project.” However, the publisher emphasized that the game in question is one of several titles currently in preparation at Round 8.

Korean media is calling Round 8’s next project a real test for South Korea’s gaming industry when it comes to its competitiveness on the global market in terms of high-budget games.

Lies of P as well as Shift Up’s Stellar Blade had successful worldwide releases, increasing the prestige of Korean developers on the global stage – whether the county’s studios can pump out strong titles consistently is still up in the air, though.

Not that any of these considerations matter for fans of the soulslike starring Pinocchio – they can look forward to early 2025, when the Lies of P DLC is supposed to be launched.

Lies of P is currently discounted by 40% on Steam, in case you'd planned on picking it up at some point.

