Light of Motiram combines Horizon Zero Dawn with Palworld
Tencent Games subsidiary Polaris Quest has announced Light of Motiram for PC, an open-world survival crafting game combining the mechanical animals from Horizon Zero Dawn with aspects from Palworld.
“In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with Mechanimals,” the game’s description on Steam reads.
Set in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world, the game will feature biomes such as “lush tropical rainforests”, “barren desert landscapes”, and “snow-capped mountain peaks” filled with mechanical beasts of various sizes.
“Unleash your creativity with a freeform building system powered by realistic physics simulation,” the description continues. “Construct a fortified stronghold or a cleverly designed shelter, every beam and brick is subject to real-world physical forces, ensuring that your structures are both visually stunning and able to withstand environmental challenges. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the endless possibilities of architecture.”
Characters will be able to dodge, block, and attack with the weapon of their choice, such as giant two-handed hammers. Of course, “tamed” Mechanimals can be used in combat as well.
More than 100 of these beasts, which are said to be customizable, can be tamed and trained. “Whether you need combat support or a boost to production, each Mechanimal possesses unique abilities and growth potential. Through personalized customization, you can give them exclusive battle modes and production traits, transforming them into your most powerful allies,” the description says.
Polaris Quest promises “seamless” co-op gameplay for up to ten players. A release date has not yet been communicated.