Video Games

Light of Motiram combines Horizon Zero Dawn with Palworld

Planned to arrive on PC

Marco Wutz

Polaris Quest / Tencent

Tencent Games subsidiary Polaris Quest has announced Light of Motiram for PC, an open-world survival crafting game combining the mechanical animals from Horizon Zero Dawn with aspects from Palworld.

“In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with Mechanimals,” the game’s description on Steam reads.

Set in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world, the game will feature biomes such as “lush tropical rainforests”, “barren desert landscapes”, and “snow-capped mountain peaks” filled with mechanical beasts of various sizes.

Light of Motiram artwork showing humans defend their base against attacking mechanical animals.
The inspiration by the Horizon series is pretty obvious. / Polaris Quest / Tencent

“Unleash your creativity with a freeform building system powered by realistic physics simulation,” the description continues. “Construct a fortified stronghold or a cleverly designed shelter, every beam and brick is subject to real-world physical forces, ensuring that your structures are both visually stunning and able to withstand environmental challenges. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the endless possibilities of architecture.”

Characters will be able to dodge, block, and attack with the weapon of their choice, such as giant two-handed hammers. Of course, “tamed” Mechanimals can be used in combat as well.

More than 100 of these beasts, which are said to be customizable, can be tamed and trained. “Whether you need combat support or a boost to production, each Mechanimal possesses unique abilities and growth potential. Through personalized customization, you can give them exclusive battle modes and production traits, transforming them into your most powerful allies,” the description says.

Polaris Quest promises “seamless” co-op gameplay for up to ten players. A release date has not yet been communicated.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News