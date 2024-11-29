Light of Motiram will be released on PS5, iOS, and Android on top of PC
Tencent and Polaris Quest caused quite a bit of uproar with their reveal of Light of Motiram, their take on Sony’s Horizon series and Palworld. One day after the official announcement, additional information on the open-world survival game was released: In addition to PC, Light of Motiram is set to be launched on PS5, iOS, and Android.
Some people suggested that Light of Motiram might have let itself be inspired by Guerilla Games’ Horizon series a little bit too much, but given that PlayStation’s own social media accounts were the ones to break the news on the PS5 version in China, this does not appear to be an issue for the company.
On top of the platform announcements, Tencent and Polaris Quest released two videos about the game – one six-minute reveal trailer with cutscenes, landscape shots, and other in-engine footage, and one 16-minute video showing gameplay.
Both the reveal trailer and gameplay trailer are available on the game’s Chinese website, but will likely be uploaded on the game’s YouTube channel soon, which appears to be a day or so behind on content, as it’s only debuting the announcement trailer today.
Light of Motiram is an open-world survival game featuring mechanical beasts that can be tamed and used in combat. Playable with up to ten players in co-op, the upcoming title aims to combine the appeals of Palworld and the Horizon series. It does not have a release date yet.