Sega and RGG Studio are holding a Like a Dragon Direct this week
January is typically a fairly quiet month, but with so many games coming out in February, it was only a matter of time before publishers started to ramp up their marketing. First off the bat, it seems, will be Sega and RGG Studio, who are set to reveal more information about the Like a Dragon series later this week.
Sega and RGG Studio have announced a Like a Dragon Direct, set to take place on Thursday morning US time. The Direct will reveal “various updates and first-looks at new features” about the upcoming spinoff game Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It’s possible we could learn about games outside of this – RGG Studio is known for its surprises – but it’s better to assume it’ll be focused on the latest and greatest pirate adventure.
The Like a Dragon Direct will take place on January 9, 2024 at 9:00am PST. Here’s when you can watch it in your time zone:
January 9, 2024
- PST – 9:00am
- CST (US) – 11:00am
- EST – 12:00pm midday
- BRT – 2:00pm
- GMT – 5:00pm
- CET – 6:00pm
- IST – 10:30pm
January 10, 2025
- CST (China) – 1:00am
- JST/KST – 2:00am
- AEDT – 4:00am
- NZDT – 6:00am
The Like a Dragon Direct will be available to watch on both YouTube (embedded below) and Twitch. At the time of writing, we don’t know exactly how long it’s likely to be or what exactly is going to be shown off, but it should be exciting nonetheless.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest game in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series, and focuses on fan favorite character Goro Majima after he loses his memory and washes up on the shores of Hawaii. We went hands-on with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii last year and came away feeling like it was filled with promise:
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is exactly what it looked like from the reveal. It's a Gaiden-style story, except instead of playing as Kiryu pretending to be a secret agent, you're playing as Majima pretending to be a pirate, which is no bad thing. Majima steers a ship, fires a flintlock and has a pet tiger also called Goro who wears an eye patch. What more could we ask for?