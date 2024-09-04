The live-action Minecraft movie trailer will haunt my dreams forever
Did you hear? There’s a live-action Minecraft movie coming next year. It stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Emma Myers, which is a pretty solid cast! Its first trailer is out now, and it will haunt my dreams until my very last breath.
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a teaser trailer for the latest video game film adaptation, and it sure is something. There’s a lot to break down here, but we highly recommend you watch it first. We’ve embedded the video below, but again, this will haunt me and it will probably haunt you too. You’ve been warned.
Alrighty, now that you’ve watched it, let’s start with the obvious. What on earth is going on with Jason Momoa’s bangs? Why are they like that? It’s hard to tell if this is a choice on Momoa’s half or if the members of the hair and makeup department are just absolutely living their best lives, but it’s a look best described as “mid-2010’s rom com actress” and it’s both wonderful and deeply distracting.
Jack Black’s Minecraft Steve is just Jack Black being himself, hanging out in the Minecraft world, and it’s hard to argue with that creative direction. It’s worked in a hundred other films before, and it looks like it’s working here. The rest of the cast seem to be leaning into how silly it all is, too, and Emma Myers, of Wednesday fame, is doing a bang-up job. So far, so good.
But then the creatures. Goodness me, the creatures. That sheep in the opening is an abomination, the piglins are unnecessarily fleshy, the creeper is… fine, I guess, and the llama, while the most normal-looking of the bunch, is still terrifying with its creepy square eyes.
At the very least, the world looks absolutely fantastic, with real props augmented by a lot of CGI that makes it look sufficiently like a Minecraft world. Some things look a teensy bit too realistic, but given the vibe of the film, that can certainly be looked past — it feels like Minecraft, maybe with a high-res, realistic texture pack slapped on.
A Minecraft Movie – as it’s officially titled – will be released in the US on April 4, 2024.