Annapurna is bringing Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, one of 2024’s best puzzle games, to PlayStation
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, an exceptional puzzle game and one of 2024’s essential indies, is coming to PlayStation. The news follows Lorelei and the Laser Eyes’ nomination for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2024.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, from Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo, follows a woman’s journey as she tries to uncover the bizarre happenings at a rural mansion. An equally bizarre man, a filmmaker with a reputation for volatile behavior, invited her there for reasons unknown, and now he’s seemingly vanished.
Your task is to figure out what’s going on by solving a chain of increasingly complex puzzles. Want to unlock a door or access a vital clue locked in a container? Better figure out the number pattern that a vague clue on the front panel hints at or solve a geometry problem, or both. Part of what makes Lorelei stand out among other puzzlers is how tactile its puzzles are – not so much what they make you do, but how they make you do it. Taking notes, drawing figures, even using mirrors to work out solutions – it’s a good idea to think outside the box when you’re playing this one.
That, and Simogo’s unique approach to storytelling, is what we enjoyed the most and part of why we gave it full marks.
“Lorelei moves into your brain and gets comfortable,” we wrote in our Lorelei and the Laser Eyes review. “I found myself mentally rifling through my collection of documents with as-yet unsolved riddles in the middle of the day or thinking about a puzzle that stumped me while working on another project.”
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes comes to PlayStation on Dec. 3, 2024.