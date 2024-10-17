Lost Records: Bloom & Rage might be a make or break game for Don’t Nod
French development studio Don’t Nod posted disappointing financial results in its latest report, making it “consider a reorganization project to safeguard its competitiveness in an increasingly demanding and competitive ecosystem.” Up to 69 jobs at its base in France may be in danger.
Don’t Nod also paused two development projects at its studio in Paris to save costs and focus resources on the completion of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Episode 1 and 2, which are set to be released in February and March 2025, respectively.
Work on the games codenamed P10 and P14, which are scheduled for release before the end of 2027, will continue as well.
Recent Don’t Nod games Jusant and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden have not performed up to expectations for the company, leading to partial write-downs – the studio doesn’t believe that the two games will ever sell enough copies to recuperate their development costs.
A slight increase in sales revenue is mainly ascribed to the back catalog’s performance, namely Vampyr and Life is Strange. Overall, the company reported a 11% decrease in operating revenue in the first six months of FY2024 compared to the same period a year earlier.
“Our half-year results for 2024 reflect the economic underperformance of our latest release, despite solid ratings on Metacritic, as well as the accounting impact of the decisions we had to take,” CEO Oskar Guilbert stated in the report. “The initial performance support measures announced last spring no longer seem sufficient to maintain the company's competitiveness. As a result, today we presented a reorganization project to the employee representative bodies, which could set Don’t Nod on a new development trajectory.”
He added: “I am fully conscious of the impact this project may have on all our employees. Securing our company's resources and restoring its ability to perform more in an increasingly competitive and selective industry is extremely necessary.”
