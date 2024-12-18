Video Games

Lost Soul Aside release set for 2025 on PC and PS5

Another ambitious action adventure from China

Marco Wutz

Ultizero Games / Sony

It’s been quiet around Lost Soul Aside for a long time, but a new trailer has broken the silence, revealing that the action adventure inspired by Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry is targeting PC and PS5 with a 2025 release window.

Lost Soul Aside is being developed by Shanghai-based Ultizero Games, which naturally hopes to build on the momentum that Black Myth: Wukong has created for single-player titles from China. It’s certainly easy to see why the two titles might speak to a similar audience – great visuals and action-packed gameplay are coming together in this neat package.

Shown in the trailer is what appears to be a boss fight against a massive ice creature. Keeping mobile, the player circles the beast as they execute quick attacks with lightning effects – in fact, the protagonist is so fast that he leaves afterimages of himself around the enemy. 

Also visible is some sort of floating companion, which is at the player’s side in and outside of combat. In another fight, the protagonist teams up with a female companion, who has similar powers.

The official description states that the game will about embarking “on a hero’s journey” – classic stuff.

Lost Soul Aside is part of Sony’s China Hero Project, a regional initiative to support small studios in their endeavors.

