Love and Deepspace gives out freebies to celebrate 50 million players
Things are really coming together for Infold Games and its popular romance gacha game for Android and iOS, Love and Deepspace: Exactly on the day of its first launch anniversary the title cracked the stunning milestone of 50 million players – all the more reason for celebration.
Players, naturally, will be rewarded with freebies for doing their part in bringing this success about. You can expect the following rewards when logging in:
- Empyrean Wish x10
- Chocolate x5,000
- Stamine x500
- Bottle of Wishes: R x500
- Gold x50,000
- Awakening Heart: SR x1
Make sure to claim this set of freebies in-game before January 28, 2025, because they’ll expire otherwise.
“The achievements of Love and Deepspace would not have been possible without the unwavering support and companionship of all Hunters,” Infold Games commented. “Over the past year, your valuable feedback and thoughtful suggestions shared through customer service, emails, and surveys have greatly helped the development team enhance the game experience. We will remain dedicated to our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and long-term growth, working hand in hand with you to build a harmonious and thriving Linkon City!”
Love and Deepspace was probably the biggest surprise of the gacha game market in 2024. A romance game with rudimentary combat, the title is focused on male characters and therefore speaks primarily to an audience of women – that’s pretty much the opposite of what everyone considered to be the market’s common wisdom.
However, Infold Games’ gamble paid off big time: Love and Deepspace is performing great in the publicly available revenue charts for gacha games, regularly ranking equal to or better than titles from HoYoverse, which are considered to be the category’s apex predators.
Infold Games, of course, even had a second robust launch in 2024 with dress-up game Infinity Nikki, marking an all-around fantastic year for the company.