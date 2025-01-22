Video Games

Love and Deepspace gives out freebies to celebrate 50 million players

Right on time for its first anniversary

Marco Wutz

Infold Games

Things are really coming together for Infold Games and its popular romance gacha game for Android and iOS, Love and Deepspace: Exactly on the day of its first launch anniversary the title cracked the stunning milestone of 50 million players – all the more reason for celebration.

Players, naturally, will be rewarded with freebies for doing their part in bringing this success about. You can expect the following rewards when logging in:

  • Empyrean Wish x10
  • Chocolate x5,000
  • Stamine x500
  • Bottle of Wishes: R x500
  • Gold x50,000
  • Awakening Heart: SR x1

Make sure to claim this set of freebies in-game before January 28, 2025, because they’ll expire otherwise.

“The achievements of Love and Deepspace would not have been possible without the unwavering support and companionship of all Hunters,” Infold Games commented. “Over the past year, your valuable feedback and thoughtful suggestions shared through customer service, emails, and surveys have greatly helped the development team enhance the game experience. We will remain dedicated to our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and long-term growth, working hand in hand with you to build a harmonious and thriving Linkon City!”

Love and Deepspace was probably the biggest surprise of the gacha game market in 2024. A romance game with rudimentary combat, the title is focused on male characters and therefore speaks primarily to an audience of women – that’s pretty much the opposite of what everyone considered to be the market’s common wisdom.

However, Infold Games’ gamble paid off big time: Love and Deepspace is performing great in the publicly available revenue charts for gacha games, regularly ranking equal to or better than titles from HoYoverse, which are considered to be the category’s apex predators.

Infold Games, of course, even had a second robust launch in 2024 with dress-up game Infinity Nikki, marking an all-around fantastic year for the company.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News