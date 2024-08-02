EA Sports reveals top Madden NFL 25 quarterback ratings
EA Sports capped off a week of Madden NFL 25 ratings with the sports game’s top 10 quarterback ratings, and the top pick comes as little surprise. It’s Patrick Mahomes, with his fourth 99 OVR rating, which is impressive in general and even more so considering the Chiefs quarterback has only played for five seasons.
Mahomes had stiff competition this year. Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ QB, slid in just behind Mahomes with a 98 OVR and higher speed, jump, and agility – maybe not the most important stats for a quarterback, but still pretty important. The aggregated scores drop off pretty quickly after Jackson, with Bengals QB Joe Burrow coming in with a 93 OVR and the 10th pick, the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, starting out with an 84 OVR.
In between those, we’ve got Josh Allen – the Madden cover athlete from Madden NFL 24 – with a 92 OVR, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa with an 88 OVR, and the 49ers Brock Purdy settling in with an 85 OVR.
Player
Team
OVR
Speed
Strength
Agility
Jump
Injury
Stamina
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
99
87
70
87
74
94
97
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
98
96
63
95
91
89
92
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
93
83
68
82
74
89
94
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
92
88
80
85
92
99
96
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
90
84
75
83
79
90
95
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
88
83
61
79
73
83
84
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
87
86
71
80
84
92
91
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
86
89
76
91
86
91
93
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
85
78
63
81
70
89
82
Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons
84
75
52
70
71
94
88
EA is aiming to make some big, fan-requested changes in Madden NFL 25. In addition to the usual playbook tweaks and revamps, Madden NFL 25 is resolving several pass and catching issues, adding 15 new minigames, making more advanced strategies possible, such as coverage shells, and improving the physics engine and contact animations, among other things
There’s not much longer left to wait for it, either. Madden NFL 25 launches Aug. 16, 2024, for PC, PS5 and PS4, and Xbox. If you're keen to see more ratings, check out the Madden 25 ratings for wide receivers and safety while you're here.