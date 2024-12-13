The first Mafia: The Old Country trailer debuted at The Game Awards 2024
Hangar 13 and 2K Games took to the stage at The Game Awards 2024 with the latest trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, which was announced earlier this year. And it turns out the Mafia leak wasn't true. Or maybe partly true. 2K said Mafia: The Old Country is releasing in 2025, but not when.
Anyway! The footage takes us to Sicily – the fictional town of San Celeste on the island, to be more precise – and thus very much into classic territory for the series, as the area has already served as Mafia 2’s setting.
“Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines,” the official description reads. “Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi's crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family's code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.”
“Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime,” Nick Baynes, Hangar 13 president, said in a press release “Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”
Mafia: The Old Country has been in the works at least since 2022, though its official reveal only happened at Gamescom 2024. It will be the first new entry into the series since 2016’s Mafia 3, though a Mafia 2 Remaster and Mafia: Definitive Edition brought older games into the limelight back in 2020.
Hangar 13 wants to go back to the series’ roots in The Old Country, delivering a linear narrative with much depth.
Mafia: The Old Country is set for a release in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.