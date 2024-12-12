Mafia: The Old Country is coming in Summer 2025, trailer leak suggests
It looks like Mafia: The Old Country is headed to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a Summer 2025 release window – that’s according to a new trailer for the upcoming game, which is being used as an advertisement on YouTube and has been spotted by someone on social media.
Hangar 13 and 2K Games intended to show the latest trailer for the RPG at The Game Awards 2024, but it appears as if YouTube has somewhat spoiled the reveal with a premature ad – if it’s the same trailer that will be presented at the show, of course.
Regardless of the footage that will be shown during TGA, the video on YouTube consists of rendered in-engine cinematics and not gameplay.
We see scenes containing tense dialog, someone taking cover behind a crumbled stone wall while being shot at, a man threatening someone else with a knife, as well as people firing guns, having fistfights, and riding horses – it all looks like a jolly good time, but that doesn't tell us all that much.
To see the footage in better quality – and, probably, more of it – we’ll still need to watch The Game Awards 2024.