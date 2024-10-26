My wallet wishes Magic The Gathering’s Final Fantasy cards were uglier
Wizards of the Coast pulled the curtain back on its long-awaited Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy collaboration, and the artwork is just too gorgeous. WotC showed off half a dozen designs during MagicCon Las Vegas, but Square Enix producer Shoichi Ichikawa, who worked on the FF7 Ever Crisis mobile game spinoff, said the full set will include character, monster, summon, and weapon art from the RPG series' 16 mainline games.
The downside is that means excellent games such as Lightning Returns and Type-0 probably won’t show up in the set, but it does mean we get to see the MMOs FFXI and FFXIV show up. One of the pieces of teaser art features FFXIV villain Emet-Selch, and it’s exceptionally good.
The other preview pieces include a Moogle – drawn in classic style and not the horrifying versions we see in FF7 Rebirth – FFVI’s Kefka Palazzo as he poisons Doma’s water supply, FFXIII’s Lightning looking spectacularly cool, Tidus and Yuna’s iconic kiss from FFX, and Sephiroth, plunging down from above with sword in hand in a recreation of that moment in FF7.
Square Enix and Wizards of the Coast say the MtG Final Fantasy set will be the largest collection of Final Fantasy art in a single game, and it’ll feature work from MtG artists and Final Fantasy illustrators.
The Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy cards will launch on June 13, 2025, as one of MtG’s three Universes Beyond sets of the year. Starting with the MtG Final Fantasy set, all Universes Beyond sets will be legal in every format, including standard, so you can use your extra-canonical decks however you like. The catch is that it only applies to the Final Fantasy set and Universes Beyond sets released after that point. Older decks aren’t included in the new rules, so the likes of Hatsune Miku will remain illegal.